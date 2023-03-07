Helen Skelton rumoured to be ‘growing close’ to Strictly Come Dancing pro Vito Coppola after while on tour

Countryfile host, 39, who lives in Cumbria, has reportedly become extremely friendly with professional dancer, Vito Coppola, with the pair even enjoying time alone together away from the rest of the cast on the Strictly tour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The mother-of-three impressed BBC Strictly viewers as she competed on screen in the finals alongside her dancing partner, Gorka Marquez. However, the pair just missed out on the coveted Glitterball trophy to the show’s eventual 2022 winners Hamza and Jowita Przystal.

Fans have been keen to see Helen experience romance as she went through a painful split with husband, Richie Myler, before appearing on the BBC series. The pair announced their divorce in April after being married for eight years and having three children, with their youngest being just four months old at the time.

Helen Skelton and Vito Coppola are rumoured to be an item after the Strictly Live tour (images: PA)

Advertisement

Advertisement

This came around the same time that Richie, a rugby player for Leeds Rhinos, announced he was expecting a baby with girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of club president Andrew Thirkill.

During the recent series of Strictly Come Dancing which began in September, Helen Skelton remained tight-lipped about the split. However, she hinted that Strictly saved her from feeling depressed, saying: “I did Strictly this year because sometimes you just need to jump at every opportunity and put a big smile on your face”.

She told the Loose Women panel that her partner Gorka helped her to remember who she was, adding: “In the first few weeks I didn’t know how to own it and be sexy and sassy but then it got easier”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Helen was partnered with Kai Widdrington for the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour as Gorka wanted to focus on spending time with his partner Gemma Atkinson and their daughter Mia.

However, the TV presenter has reportedly “bonded” more with another professional dancer than Kai.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A source told The Mirror : “Helen and Vito were good friends during Strictly, but really bonded on tour. There were two buses for the cast – the party bus and the quiet bus.

“They spent a lot of time chatting on the quiet bus and getting to know each other. They have a lot in common – a love of the outdoors, for example.

“Between shows they also spent time together one-on-one, like going for coffee, just the two of them.

“Then, if the whole group went for dinner, they would sit together, deep in conversation.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite their ‘growing’ relationship, Helen has been keen to keep things under wraps. The star, who values her privacy, is said to have moved away from Vito if anyone was taking pictures on their phones as she didn’t want to be captured in the background.

The star was teased about the news stories that have appeared in the papers by newsreader, Steve Davies, on her Radio 5 Live show on Sunday, where she had the sweetest reaction. The bashful star chided Steve and told him firmly to “put the papers down, thank you”.

Helen may have to fight off the fans as Vito, who joined the ballroom competition show last year, quickly impressed viewers with his jaw-dropping routines and dashing good looks.

Fans took to Instagram to post their support for Helen embarking on the Strictly tour:

Advertisement

Advertisement

One said: “Your resilience and talent are inspirational. Your beauty shines through… Stunning 🔥😍”.