Student accommodation labelled ‘harmful’ to the community given green light

Planning chiefs are backing a bid to build hundreds of student flats in Glasgow city centre despite councillors claiming the scheme will be “harmful” to the community.

The proposed student accommodation (IQSA)

The developer iQ wants to knock down an office building and put up 527 flats on a site at 225 Bath Street, and council planners have recommended the scheme for approval.

But local councillors, Bailie Christy Mearns and Cllr Angus Millar, believe there is already too much student housing in the area. They are among nine objectors, including Blythswood and Broomielaw Community Council.

Planners believe the student development would make a “positive contribution” to the community.

Bailie Mearns said: “Along with a majority of local residents and ward colleagues, I am extremely concerned that this development would contribute to over-concentration, which would be harmful to the balance of this community.

“The proposal is also directly adjacent to an existing development from the same provider, which would clearly result in an unacceptable concentration in a very small radius, around 1000 beds between both sides of the street.”

iQ also runs Elgin Place, a 324-bed student development, nearby on Bath Street.

Cllr Millar argued the proposed development would “further contribute to the over-concentration of student accommodation within the city centre area”.

He said there had been “very considerable” purpose-built student accommodation in his ward in recent years.

“This over-concentration within the ward and city centre locality harms and constrains the city’s stated strategic aims of building a balanced residential community in the city centre.”

“It is highly regrettable that there are no plans within the proposals to incorporate any uses that could be of benefit to the wider community.”

A report by council planners acknowledges the neighbouring student accommodation, but says it is “not considered that 1,255 beds within the locale would be harmful” to the community, and “would make a positive contribution in a variety of ways”.

“New residents within the city offer economic benefits to local businesses as potential employees at under and postgraduate level. Students have the opportunity to partake and be part of the city centre’s cultural activities.

“While office uses operate 9-5 hours, a quasi-residential use of this nature is a 24-hour use bringing vibrancy and community, which has security benefits in terms of surveillance and self-policing.”

If the application is approved, the current 1970s office block would be demolished and a car-free development for students with a gym, private dining areas, a games area and TV lounge would be erected.

The plans, submitted on behalf of iQ, said: “Much has been discussed on the principle of use and the over-concentration of students in certain parts of the city centre but that response is not merited for this site.

“It is not in an area of over-concentration and is well located to serve a variety of college and university buildings.

“The site lies within a mixed commercial area within the city centre. It is an area of transition and change and student housing is recognised as consistent with wider policy objectives of re-populating the city centre.”

It adds the existing building is “ageing” and “not capable of economic conversion to alternative uses”.