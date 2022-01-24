Stunning photos and artwork at Kirkintilloch and Milngavie exhibitions

The 'Scottish Photographic Circle Exhibition' at the Auld Kirk Museum in Kirkintilloch features a range of amazing images from some of the country's finest amateur photographers.

You can see the stunning prints until February 18.

Since its inception in 1907, the aim of the Scottish Photographic Circle – a small group of dedicated photographers - has been to promote the art of contemporary and pictorial photography in Scotland.

Meanwhile, 'The Lillie at 60' marks 60 years of the Lillie Art Gallery in Milngavie, featuring artworks which were originally part of Robert Lillie’s bequest in 1949, as well as selected works which have been added to the permanent collection since its opening in 1962.

The exhibition is on at the Lillie until 28 April.

Meanwhile, 'A Wider View' shines a light on the photo journalism and street photography of the renowned James Gilmour.

He has featured a range of people over the years, particularly at their workplace.

A collection of his evocative images will be on display at the Lillie Art Gallery in Milngavie until 24 February 2022.

The exhibitions - organised by East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust - are free and no booking is required.

For more information – including opening times – visit www.edlc.co.uk/centres-venues

Jim Neill, Chair of EDLC Trust, said: "It's wonderful to be able to offer people such a high quality cultural start to 2022, with three exhibitions – each offering their own delights and insights – showcasing a range of superb talents.

"I'm particularly pleased to welcome 'The Lillie at 60' - a celebration of six decades of the Lillie Art Gallery.

"It features landscapes, portraits and still life works in a variety of media - paying tribute to Robert Lillie’s devotion to art and the gallery's continued dedication to developing a unique collection to be enjoyed by everyone who visits."