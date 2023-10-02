​Linsey Anne Govoni (née McDonald) started playing trumpet when she was 11, having first learned cello with her twin sister, Kirsten. Whilst at high school she was a pupil at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama (RSAMD) juniors before progressing to study for a music degree at RSAMD seniors.Jazz was her passion from an early age. She played with Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra then joined the Tommy Smith Youth Jazz Orchestra in 2002, playing lead trumpet. She joined the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra the same year.In 2006, Linsey auditioned in Dublin and won a scholarship to study jazz trumpet at the renowned Berklee College of Music in Boston.