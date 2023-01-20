Sylvia Russell receives rowan tree in recognition of her work in Lanark

Everyone who knows Sylvia Russell will know that, while her feet are firmly planted on the ground, she has a deep rooted desire to help her home town of Lanark.

From securing the town’s Mighty Clydesdale horse statue to overseeing improvements at the town’s Castlebank Park, she does a power of work as chairman of Lanark Community Development Trust.

And while Sylvia does what she does for the good of the town, her sterling effort has not gone unnoticed.

Lady Susan Haughey, Lord Lieutenant of Lanarkshire, visited Castlebank Horticultural Centre in Lanark last Tuesday to celebrate that.

Sylvia Russell thanked Trust members as she accepted accolade from Lady Susan Haughey.

She presented Sylvia with a tree from the Tree of Trees, which formed part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last summer. Some 350 trees from across the UK were formed into a giant sculpture outside Buckingham Palace.

After the Jubilee celebrations, the 350 trees were allocated to every Lord Lieutenant in Britain.

Each tree was then awarded to organisations or individuals who had warranted such an honour. Lady Susan singled out Sylvia as the recipient of the award rather than an organisation.

Explaining why, she said: “Sylvia has worked tirelessly in the community for such a long time and championed many causes; she thoroughly deserves this honour.”

The rowan has now been planted for everyone to enjoy.

As well as the tree, which is a rowan, Sylvia was presented with two plaques.

The first is wall mounted and has been attached to the outside wall of the Horticultural Centre; it was awarded to all who received a tree.

The second, which Lady Susan had personally made, commemorated Tuesday’s ceremony and the visit by the Lord Lieutenant.

Sylvia said: “I am truly honoured to have received this award and I feel very privileged. I must thank all the volunteers, staff and board members from the Trust who put in so much work behind the scenes.

“I don’t do what I do for awards or recognition but because I enjoy it and hope to make Lanark a better place for the whole community.”

