Leon Brown

Last week police confirmed that Leon Brown who attended Our Lady’s High School was found in his room after losing consciousness when following an online challenge which involves participants holding their breath.

They said they were made aware of the “sudden death” at Liam’s home in Ochilview Court in Seafar around 8am on Thursday, August 25.

A spokesman concluded: There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.”

The deadly game that Liam had been played is the one linked to the death of Essex 12-year-old Archie Battersbee who had life support withdrawn after suffering catastrophic brain injuries.

Liam’s heartbroken mum Lauryn told the Daily Record :"He was the happiest, funniest wee boy ever.

"He was a bit of a class clown and he liked to make people laugh.

"Everything was always a joke and a carry on to Leon. He was just a wee cheeky boy. But he meant so much to me."

Nicola Cunningham, Head Teacher of Our Lady’s High School said, “The entire school community at Our Lady’s is shocked and devastated at the news of Leon’s tragic passing. He was such a happy person, with many friends and was truly a vibrant addition to this school with an infectious personality.

“Leon was a popular boy who loved football and having fun. His teachers enjoyed having him in class, with his sense of humour always brightening up the room."Our thoughts continue to be with Leon’s family and friends at this time and with all our pupils and staff who are so deeply saddened by the loss of a much-loved friend, classmate and pupil.”

Leon was a big Celtic fan and the club found its own way to pay tribute him when their Israeli attacker Liel Abada picked up a T shirt of Liam on the front after running towards the dugout in triumph after scoring an eighth minute goal.