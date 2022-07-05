Tenants’ union walks away from ‘sham’ talks on rent crisis in Glasgow

A tenants’ union has walked away from “sham” talks on tackling rising rents in Glasgow due to concerns over a lack of action.

Glasgow City Council set up a tenant-led commission to investigate the private rented sector and make recommendations to improve conditions after declaring a ‘rents crisis’ in late 2020.

Meetings began in September last year but Living Rent, which represents tenants, said the process has been too slow and branded the commission as a “sham” due to its lack of statutory powers.

Union members have also criticised the organisers’ decision to allow a presentation from the Scottish Association of Landlords.

A council spokesman said Living Rent’s decision is “disappointing” and the ‘sham’ claims are “difficult to understand.”

The tenants’ union withdrew from talks.

Danny Pilkington, a Living Rent representative on the commission, said: “The commission was an opportunity to demand the council take meaningful steps, which address the problems tenants face across the city.

“While we engaged in good faith, we no longer believe anything concrete will come out of it and fear that it will be another rubber stamp for demands that do not promote tenants’ wellbeing or needs.”

He added: “There was always a strong emphasis on ‘evidence gathering’ and sharing information but this was not accompanied by meaningful discussions as to what reforms the council should put in place.

“We can all see and agree that Glasgow is in a rental crisis, the actual question should be — what is the council going to do about it?”

Led by the Tenants Information Service (TIS), the commission, made up of housing groups, tenants’ unions and people with lived experience of private renting, will make recommendations on reforms in the sector.

However, Living Rent, which believes eight months has been enough time for evidence gathering, said, with the cost of living crisis, tenants need help now.

The union has said it provided “a detailed report and testimonies from tenants” and “clear demands” which “will go some way to addressing tenants’ needs.”

It added some of its demands have been included, such as a points based system of rent controls, but the commission does not go far enough and is “too vague.”

Members also have concerns over the failure to recommend a minimum requirement for social housing to any new builds in Glasgow and the lack of an extension to the enhancement enforcement area in place in Govanhill. It believes the social housing sector should be examined too, with an investigation into tenants’ rent increases and the “lack of accountability” of registered social landlords.

Bianca Lopez, a Living Rent member, said the union was “shocked and dismayed” that the Scottish Association of Landlords was invited to give a presentation. She added: “How could this commission, whose ‘unique and defining’ features was that it was tenant-led, invite landlord representatives to the table and have their say?”

Rosie Hampton, another Living Rent member, added: “As the cost of living pushes tenants deeper and deeper into poverty and rents spiral out of control, now is the time for bold actions rather than further ‘discussion.’

“We need changes and we need them now, and we will continue to campaign for them inside or outside of the rooms of power.”

The council spokesman said: “This is a disappointing development — Living Rent had attended all of the commission’s meetings from the beginning until last week, when no representative attended.

“There was no indication that they were dissatisfied with the arrangements that they have been a key part of until this point, and any recommendations made by the commission are reached collectively.

“It should be noted that this commission has no statutory powers — and never did — but was established in order to make recommendations to the council, so it is difficult to understand the claim about a ‘sham.’

“In terms of the presentation made by the Scottish Association of Landlords, we believe it is important to get all parties round the table to discuss such an important issue.”