Thanks to Carluke and Lanark Tesco customers

Thanks have been extended to customers in Carluke and Lanark.

Over the last three weeks, Tesco has given a donation for every piece of fruit and vegetable purchased across all its stores to provide food that its partner FareShare redistributed to children’s charities.

Sales of strawberries, bananas and cucumbers purchased by Tesco customers meant that over 5000 charities across the country were given food to help the 2.3 million children in the UK living in food insecurity.

The warm summer weather saw bumper purchases of strawberries, cucumbers and bananas, allowing Tesco to exceed its target of providing three million meals-worth of food.

Tesco has been working with FareShare since 2016 and to date has redistributed more than 120 million meals of food to charities and community groups across the UK.

FareShare supports frontline charities and community groups working with children – from summer holiday clubs and breakfast clubs to community kitchens, and groups which supply food parcels.

Buy One to Help a Child is the latest in a number of Tesco community focused programmes.

FareShare CEO Lindsay Boswell said: “During the summer months, many families can struggle without the safety net of free school meals.

“Thank you to every single Tesco customer in Carluke and Lanark that made a purchase during this campaign.