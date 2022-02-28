The Glasgow building that can be yours for just £20 million

Have you ever been hoovering a couch or cleaning under a table and found a £1 coin you’d lost?

Well, if you can do that 20 million times, you’re in luck. A Glasgow building has gone on the market will a hefty £20,180,000 price tag - almost as much as a two-bed house in Bearsden.

But what does £20 million get you in Glasgow and how long has it been on the market for?

What building costs £20m?

Estates Gazette is advertising the huge 310 building on St Vincent Street, in the city centre. It appears, though, that little is happening with the building. It has been on the market since May 2021.

According to the report, the address “comprises an 11-storey, high-quality refurbished office building providing stunning Grade A space. The building is of steel frame construction with a mixture of curtain wall glazing and polished stone elevations to St Vincent Street and Elmbank Street.

310 St Vincent Street is on the market.

“Internally, the open plan floor plates offer flexibility and are capable of being sub-divided. This is highlighted by the split of the 1st floor, creating two smaller suites which facilitated the recent British Steel letting.”

It underwent a refurbishment in 2017, which includes a revamped reception and waiting area, a striking glazed entrance, extensive shower, drying and changing facilities, and even 69 bicycle racks.

Two units on the ground floor have been let out - the tenants are a cycling studio and Coffee Republic.