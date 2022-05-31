The first in-person degree show from the students of The Glasgow School of Art (GSA) is taking place this June.

Students at The Glasgow School of Art (GSA) will present dynamic and memorable exhibitions of creativity and innovation in the first physical degree show to welcome the public in two years.

GSA’s Degree Show 2022 opens on Wednesday 1 June together with the launch of the Digital Graduate Showcase.

GSA students prepare for Degree Show 2022. L-R Billy Paterson, Joy Baek, Fleur Connor, Sophie Ammann and Leonie Hiller.

Over 600 students from GSA’s five Schools will display bodies of work which address some of the world’s most important contemporary issues and challenges - from climate emergency and sustainability, to gender, race and representation, health and wellbeing, social injustice, post pandemic recovery and how creative and co-designed responses can shape tomorrow’s world.

Held over three weeks, the first exhibitions open to the public across GSA’s Garnethill campus on the 1 June are from the Schools of Fine Art, Design, Innovation, and Simulation and Visualisation.

The exhibition by the Mackintosh School of Architecture will open to the public on the 11 June. The GSA’s Master of Fine Art Degree Show, sponsored by citizenM opens on 31st May at Florence Street.

The reach of the physical exhibition is amplified by the Digital Graduate Showcase, which will allow people from across the world to engage with students’ work and participate in digital events over the three weeks of the physical Degree Show.

Graduates will also be able to add to their digital portfolios on the showcase for up to 12 months, offering the opportunity to present their developing professional practice post-graduation supporting them to secure new roles and commissions.

This year’s degree show promotional poster designs are a striking example of creative collaboration as they feature the work of five students, who worked alongside a Glasgow creative agency to produce the marketing materials.

The posters include three fonts designed by 2022 Communication Design graduates Leonie Hiller and Sophie Ammann whose work can be seen at Degree Show and third year Communication Design student Billy Paterson who will be part of Degree Show 2023. Central to the promotional campaign is an oil painting by 2022 Painting and Printmaking graduate, Fleur Connor from the School of Fine Art.

Professor Penny Macbeth, Director of The Glasgow School of Art said: “Every year our students create the most inspiring and dynamic portfolios of work and we are very excited to be welcoming the city into the GSA for the first time in two years to experience in person the incredible creative talent that has been part of Glasgow’s creative community over the past few years.

“Degree show is always a celebration of creativity and hard work and the physical Degree Show, which sits alongside our digital Graduate Showcase, illustrates brilliantly the individuality and imagination that GSA students are renowned for worldwide to a local and global audience.

“Students everywhere have had a challenging and unique experience of studying over the past few years but particularly for our students this has prompted them to adapt traditional approaches, to think about their practice and consider how to mediate and push the boundaries between the physical and digital to create inspiring and powerful work.

“This can often be a daunting and challenging process but can open up new and exciting ways in which to collaborate, organise and create. This Degree Show is a great example of what can be achieved by creative people and what they can offer the world as they move into the next stage of their creative journey as professional artists, designers and architects.”

GSA Degree Show runs from 1st to 19th June across the GSA Garnethill Campus. Please check the website for buildings and opening times. Buildings are closed on 2 and 3 June 2022 (Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday)