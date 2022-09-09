The Great Auction Showdown coming to Glasgow - and you can get your antiques valued

New TV show The Great Auction Showdown is coming to Glasgow - and locals are invited to take part.

The producers of Yorkshire Auction House and Catchphrase are on the hunt for individuals to visit Pollokshields Burgh Hall on Wednesday and Thursday next week, with fascinating, precious, unusual or one-of-a-kind items to be featured on the show.

Each week, the series will see Paul Martin go head-to-head with a rival expert as they compete to make the most at auction in a fun, yet fiercely competitive new format.

Filmed throughout the country, Paul and his rival will battle it out in the auction house to get the best prices and to win The Great Auction Showdown.

Paul Martin, host of The Great Auction Showdown.

Executive producer Rosy Marshall McCrae said: “This series will be so much fun and we really want to speak to members of the public in Glasgow who maybe have a beloved or curious object they want to know the value of, or fancy making some cash at auction. We’d love to see unusual or one-of-a-kind pieces and can’t wait to see what precious antiques the area holds with its rich history.”

Paul Martin said: “I can’t wait to get on the road, meet local people and see what incredible items I’m sure we’ll find. This series is a competition – and one that I definitely want to win each week! – so if you have something quirky, historical or exciting at home that you think could just be worth something, come on down!”