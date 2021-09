Join Max and Auntie Aggie for an enchanting adventure under the sea

Something fishy is going on in the mystical underwater kingdom, and the mermaids and deep-sea creatures need help. Will The McDougalls save the sea?

Suitable for children up to eight years of age, and their families, The Big Splash celebrates Scotland’s Year of Coast and Water. Why not come dressed as your favourite sea creature?