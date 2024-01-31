The ML12 Repair Cafe event was a huge success. Archive image

​On Saturday, January 27 an event hosted by Biggar Area Climate Care took place in Broughton Village Hall.

Throughout the morning, a team of 10 volunteer fixers worked their way through the 77 items that came in the door of which only three went away unfixed! - 62 items were repaired on the day, four are returning for further work at the next event due to take place in March and eight items went home with the fixers to complete the repair.

The items brought in ranged from a mini Hi-Fi with a compromised CD player and tape unit, a vintage dolls house with an unhinged front, an anglepoise lamp that had lost it’s poise, a coat with a holey pocket lining, jumpers for darning, necklaces with clasp issues and a plethora of garden tools and kitchen knives needing maintenance and sharpening.

The atmosphere was convivial and vibrant as the fixers assessed and tested, assessed again, head scratched and collaborated, adjusted here and adjusted there whilst chatting and explaining the process to the bringer of the item …. and then, Voila! more often than not, the fix was complete.

Cakes and coffees were enjoyed, children played and glued and conversations were had. There’s something lovely about socialness that springs out of a shared purpose.

Every fixed item was weighed and noted down – this data will be input into an online tool called the Fixometer designed by Restart, which will calculate the carbon emissions saved by fixing rather than ditching.

The Repair Cafes are free to attend, donations are welcome for repairs and refreshments.

This was the second repair event of the six planned by Biggar Area Climate Care (which have been made possible by funding from The Lottery Community Fund) and the support and enthusiasm has been fabulous – there is definitely a big desire to fix up and re-use.

To book items in for their next event which will take place in Biggar on March 16 email: [email protected] or text/phone Tess on: 0797 631 0060.

The group are always on the lookout for general volunteers for the events. For more information, please go to the website: www.biggarareaclimate.weebly.com

Biggar Area Climate Care is a registered charity based in the Biggar area which was formed in 2021 by local people who were concerned about climate change and who wanted to help the community to take practical action at a local level to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.