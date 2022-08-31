This is when the next Glasgow bin strikes will be taking place

The bin strike in Glasgow finishes today (Wednesday) - but there are more to come.

If you’ve been for a walk around Glasgow in the last week, you’ll probably have passed at least one packed rubbish bin, crammed to the brim, with empty wrappers and drink cartons spilling over the sides.

Cleansing workers in Glasgow - as well as other council areas in Scotland - have been on strike since last Wednesday due to a pay dispute with local authority body COSLA.

The good news is that these most recent strikes are due to end today (Wednesday); the bad news is that more strikes are around the corner.

A full up bin along Buchanan Street.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are the next bin strikes?

The next phase of bin strikes is set to start on Tuesday, September 6. These are due to last until Tuesday, September 13.

Services including household bin collections, street cleansing, emptying of public bins and household waste and recycling centres are being seriously affected during the strike as well as parks and roads maintenance.

What should I do with my bins?

People who are due to have their household bins collected from outside their home during these dates have been asked not to present their bins during this time.

Instead, the bins will be emptied on the next scheduled date.

The council has also warned that communal bin collections will also be affected.

There could also be a delay with services returning to normal following the strikes, with the council warning that it could take weeks before collections are back to normal.

You can find your bin collection days on the Glasgow City Council website.

Why are cleansing workers on strike?

Unions rejected the latest offer from COSLA - which organises pay on behalf of all councils in Scotland - on Monday.

According to Unite, the offer was a five per cent minimum pay rise, with a one-off payment for the lowest earners.