Thornwood roundabout: takeaway plans approved despite campaigners’ concerns

Plans for two new drive-thru takeaways next to one of Glasgow’s busiest roundabouts have been approved, despite concerns from local campaigners.

The site of the takeaway development next to Thornwood roundabout.

What are the plans: Glasgow Harbour Developments has got permission to build two drive-thru takeaways - a Starbucks and Burger King - on land in between the Thornwood roundabout, the Clydeside Expressway and Castlebank Street. It is just a couple of miles down the road from where world leaders will gather in November to discuss climate change.

A previous application for a similar development on the site was approved in 2020, however, the new plans will have smaller floorspace. This is because of a change in operators. Original plans were for a two-storey KFC, but the revised plans have a single-storey Burger King.

Glasgow City Council approved the plans today.

What are the complaints: Love Thornwood was set up by two local residents in response to the development.

Shaun Conroy, one of the founders, said: “People only started to notice when the trees came down. If we’re talking about COP26, trees are one of the biggest lifters of carbon dioxide. Some of these trees were 30 years old and doing a great job for our community. They’ve been completely cut down.”

He claims no neighbours were notified about the development.

But the main concerns are about the impact the drive-thru takeaways will have on noise, environmental and litter pollution.

What does the group hope to achieve: A public meeting is being held to gauge local reaction on September 28 at the nearby church. Protests could come in the future, depending on reaction at the meeting.

Hundreds of people have already joined the Love Thornwood Facebook page, with even more signing a petition which raises concerns about the development and calls for ‘no further harm to our area’.

“People need something positive,” Shaun added. “This is not positive. It flies in the face of COP26. You can’t say you’re buying into the green aspect of climate change and open a venue for idling cars.”

What do the developers say: Brian Lavalette, Peel L&P’s property director for Scotland, said: “Our partner has started site preparation works on a brownfield site at Glasgow harbour which is part of the overall masterplan for the area that has been identified for development and we had received planning permission for the drive thrus.

“Peel L&P complied with all requirements and conditions set by Glasgow City Council during the planning process and will continue to do so.