Thousands of fake Apple products seized from shops around Glasgow

Glasgow’s Trading Standards team has seized thousands of fake Apple products from six stores.

The raids were carried out in response to complaints from customers who bought items believing they were genuine.

Thousands of items including earphones, phone chargers, tablet screens, phone cases and cables were seized as part of a joint operation with Trading Standards Scotland and Trading Standards officers in Renfrewshire and North Lanarkshire.

Six shops were visited in the three local authority areas in the crackdown on the sale of counterfeit products which can potentially be unsafe.

Product security staff acting for Apple joined Glasgow City Council staff on shop visits in Finnieston and in the East End and Southside of the city. The items seized will now undergo detailed inspections and a decision on enforcement action taken.

Gary Walker, Glasgow City Council's head of community safety and regulatory services, said: "Counterfeit goods often contain low quality components and can potentially be unsafe. Glasgow's Trading Standards team, along with colleagues across Scotland, work to protect consumers from vendors selling goods which aren't what they appear to be and which can potentially pose a safety risk.

"Acting on information from shoppers who thought they had paid for genuine Apple products, a joint operation was organised in three local authorities including Glasgow.