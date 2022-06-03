Thousands turn out to make Bishopbriggs Community Day a great success

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sun was shining as families flocked to the event

Organised by Bishopbriggs Community Council, the event took place at two venues, Bishopbriggs Library and Woodhill Evangelical Church.

There were around 22 stallholders at the venues along with performances from the students of Bishopbriggs School of Music; Creative Sparks; Tom Dent; Dani and Jackie Polito; Antonine Theatre Group; Dance NRG; June Brogan’s Group; Razamattazz; Rock N Roll Revolution Jive Club and DJ Shawsy and author Claire Miller.

There was also a procession along part of Kirkintilloch Road which included kids from STORM Gymnastics; 65th Girls Brigade; Razamattazz and the girls from Dance NRG; Clyde Valley Hogs; Jaime Tovar’s American classic cars and Fraser’s Monster Truck.

Provost Gillian Renwick presents the awards to Meadowburn Primary

This year instead of a gala queen the organisers modernised their way of thinking, and instead had three Bishopbriggs Youth Ambassadors, which this year were pupils at Meadowburn Primary School.

The newly elected East Dunbartonshire provost Gillian Renwick carried out her first duty by prese nting the community council’s Community Award to Meadowburn Primary’s de puty head Caron Doherty and awards to the Youth Ambassadors.

The community council would like to thank all the members of the public for going along and also to everyone who took part in the community day.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​