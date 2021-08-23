Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Which Glasgow athletes are representing GB?

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games kicks off tomorrow, with 228 British athletes hoping to win gold for ParalympicsGB.

Thirty three members of the team are Scottish - making up around 10 per cent of the team - with a number from Glasgow.

Here are the Glasgow paralympians who will be taking part in Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Para athletics

Jo Butterfield (F51 Club Throw)

The 41-year-old Glaswegian won gold at her international debut in 2014 - and has kept a high standard ever since. She won world gold 12 months later, retained her European crown and broke the world record in 2016, and then scooped another gold and world record at Rio 2016. She’s added two silver medals to her collection since then, as well as being given an MBE.

Melanie Woods (T54 400m and 800m)

Melanie, who celebrated her 27th birthday earlier this month, is a British Athletics Futures Academy athlete. She improved on her best times and competed in the European Para Athletics Championships earlier this year.

Para swimming

Andrew Mullen (S5, SB4 and SM5)

Andrew made his debut aged just 14 in 2011, and narrowly missed out on a medal a year later at London 2012. The now 24-year-old scooped numerous medals on route to Rio 2016, where he won three medals.

Louis Lawlor (S14, SB14 and SM14)

19-year-old Louis made his international debut at the World Para Swimming Championships in London in 2019, where he won his first international medal. He has won numerous medals since then - a collection he will be hoping to add to in Tokyo.