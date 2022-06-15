Traffic calming measures for Bearsden road which was scene of fatal crash

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manse Road, Bearsden

Pedestrian Eleanor Ballantyne, 60, died in hospital a week after the crash at Manse Road on Boxing Day in 2019.

A woman is to stand trial later this year charged with her death and of hitting five others with her car.

Councillors in East Dunbartonshire heard at a recent council meeting that a study into the recent history of the location, near Gartconnel Road, showed that this was the only accident resulting in injury in a three-year period.

However, they heard that concern over road safety has been consistently raised with traffic surveys showing high number of vehicles travelling above the 30 mph speed limit.

Now councillors have agreed to have a flat top speed table – a type of speed bump – installed to reduce the speed of traffic at the location.

During a meeting of East Dunbartonshire Council’s Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets committee, Councillor Duncan Cumming welcomed the proposals to improve road safety and also called for additional traffic calming.

Councillor Cumming said he wanted to see a crossing installed at another section of Manse Road near the early learning centre and the Jedworth Court sheltered housing complex.

“There are lots of people who have to cross that road to get to the main town centre,” he added.

Councillor Cumming was assured this section of road was currently being looked at by the council’s roads department and if they felt such action was appropriate another report would be brought to committee.

Councillor Alan Reid expressed support for the current proposals and agreed with Councillor Cumming on the need for a pedsetrian controlled crossing at the location he highlighted.