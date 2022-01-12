The hardliners, who call themselves Alpha Men Assemble, intend to run army-inspired training sessions near the normally peaceful destination to prepare for "war" on the Scottish Government, which has been quick to condemn the event.

Attendees have been urged to get themselves in shape for the exercise which also hopes to attract 'anti-vaxxers' from England and Wales. And at time of going to press, around 500 attendees would have appeared to have signed up to travel to Motherwell.

It has emerged that they have concerns about the vaccination of youngsters, despite the fact that no vaccinations are mandatory.

The group claims in a statement: “We are here to save the children, but we will do it in a lawful manner, we will fight for their futures and we will protect our families and defend them when we need to, we do not comply with unlawful rules, mandates, unlawful acts of statutes. We will never comply with unlawful lockdowns, experimental vaccines, corrupt media corporations, or corrupt service organisations.”