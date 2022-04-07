By Clare Grant

Here at 11am, a willow tree will be planted that is the nation tree of Ukraine, in a gesture of solidarity with those whose country is now a war zone The tribute at the green space near Greenfaulds Bowling Clug has been organised by Cumbernauld Environmental Society’s John Kay.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John said: “Special guests include the Deputy Lieutenant of Dunbartonshire, Anne Walker and other local dignitaries, pupils from Woodlands Primary School and members of Cumbernauld Rotary Club .We’d like to invite all local residents to join together tree to show our Ukrainian friends that they will always have a special place in our thoughts and prayers.”

Meanwhile Jim Gillies from Abronhill who brought medical supplies to the victims of Chernobyl for decades says he is aghast to learn of what’s been happening on the route he took.