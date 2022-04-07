Here at 11am, a willow tree will be planted that is the nation tree of Ukraine, in a gesture of solidarity with those whose country is now a war zone The tribute at the green space near Greenfaulds Bowling Clug has been organised by Cumbernauld Environmental Society’s John Kay.
John said: “Special guests include the Deputy Lieutenant of Dunbartonshire, Anne Walker and other local dignitaries, pupils from Woodlands Primary School and members of Cumbernauld Rotary Club .We’d like to invite all local residents to join together tree to show our Ukrainian friends that they will always have a special place in our thoughts and prayers.”
Meanwhile Jim Gillies from Abronhill who brought medical supplies to the victims of Chernobyl for decades says he is aghast to learn of what’s been happening on the route he took.
Grandfather Jim said:”I watched news footage of Borodanka town, destroyed by Russia. I was in this little town many times. One day, I watched as a large live fish that a woman had just bought from the water tank of a fishmonger slipped out onto the road. He lifted it up, dipped it in water and put it back in her bag. A happy memory but now it is impossible to imagine conditions now. Nebrat a small village one mile away where I used to stay on the way to Malin Hospital is occupied by Russian Military. “