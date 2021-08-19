David Boyle

The Springfield Road resident will always be remembered in the village and beyond for the number of different roles he took up to help others and enrich the life of the area, including that of special constable.

A Past President of Cumbernauld and District Burns Club, David was well known through the wider area as a singer and a speaker at countless Burns suppers and St Andrew’s Nights in bowling clubs.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A coachbuilder to trade, the dad-of-two was also a longterm member of Cumbernauld Bowling Club and Cumbernauld Old Parish Church – where he served as a elder and where his funeral will take place on Tuesday at 10.30am.

Fellow Burnsian Councillor Tom Johnston knew David for 42 years said: “I personally, have particularly happy memories of being part of a busy, regular ‘Burns Supper Team’ with David together with the late Stewart Coull and Ron Rodgers.

"We shared scores of other great Burns Nichts ,including the 10-years-in-a-row celebrations in the Carron Brig Hotel.

“David was also well-known to a generation of pupils at Cumbernauld High -now Academy- where I taught. He was a Scottish Exam Board invigilator for Higher and Standard Grade exams over many years. Davie enjoyed his annual winter holidays in Cyprus, where his daughter Elaine lives.”

But he stressed that David’s family in turn were a fixture in the village just as he was.

He added: “David’s father was also a founder member of Cumbernauld Burns Club in the Village in 1943. His father was also a former manager of the ‘Spur’ public house in the Village Main Street. He was a weel-kennt Village character and always cheerful. He will be a sad loss to village life.”

Elaine paid tribute to her father saying: “David was one of the last surviving original villagers - there can’t be many more left after him. He knew so much of the history of the place and it’s people. Through all the many kind words of condolences we have received, the word that’s used the most is ‘Legend’.”