Jon Smith

Jonathan Smith (61) of Carluke was a Community Partnership Manager whose varied role provided lifeline assistance to the council’s grassroots organisations and refugees fleeing persecution.

Colleagues were horrified to learn of the events on a beach north of the island which saw Johnathan stop the boys being swept out to sea -but got into difficulties himself.Des Murray, chief executive of North Lanarkshire Council said, “The news about Jonathan has been a terrible shock to everyone who knew and worked with him at the council and beyond over many years.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Jonathan was held in the highest regard, and the work he did to forge long-lasting links and friendships with communities and partners across North Lanarkshire is testament to the passion and tireless dedication he gave to everything he did.

“Jonathan was central in developing our Syrian Resettlement Programme in 2015, which has assisted a number of families who have fled ongoing conflict and provided a safe and secure future for them. He was also pivotal in community engagement and participation, maintaining relationships with many of our local community groups and addressing local needs.

“He was a wonderful, kind and considerate family man, who will be deeply missed and all our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

Jon had recently retired from NLC but had taken up another role with NHS Lanarkshire as a health care support worker in its Community Outreach Programme a few months ago.

Karen McLennan, NHS Lanarkshire team leader for the public health nursing teams, said: ““We are left with feelings of shock and sadness following the sudden death of our dearly loved colleague Jonathan Smith. Within the team, Jonathan was a champion for the cause of Covid testing, vaccination, mental health and other important interventions and helped in the recovery of communities.