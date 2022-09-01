Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leon Brown who attended Our Lady’s High School was found in his room after losing consciousness when following an online challenge which involves participants holding their breath.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of the sudden death of a 14-year-old boy at Ochilview Court around 8am on Thursday, August 25. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Nicola Cunningham, Head Teacher of Our Lady’s High School said, “The entire school community is shocked and devastated at the news of Leon’s tragic passing. He was such a happy person, with many friends and was truly a vibrant addition to this school with an infectious personality. His teachers enjoyed having him in class, with his sense of humour always brightening up the room.