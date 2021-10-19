Tributes to Kirkintilloch's 'Lord of the Flies'

Peter Anderson, champion fly fisher, pictured, front centre, during his 90th birthday celebrations

Peter Anderson – known as Kirkintilloch’s ‘Lord of the Flies’ was best known in fishing circles as a world record holder in fly casting, who won British, European and World casting titles.

As a casting tutor he taught an array of stars the art of fishing - including John Wayne, Joe DiMaggio, Frank Sinatra, Tiger Woods, and even the Queen Mother.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After getting hooked on the sport he perfected on the Forth and Clyde Canal, Peter travelled the world to take part in competitions.

But he always came back home to Kirkintilloch, where he ran his famous angling academy until being forced to retire due to ill health.

Peter was admitted to hospital several times with health issues stemming from long term diabetes, including having to have his left leg amputated below the knee.

But he was determined to get walking again so that he could return to fishing. has returned to demonstrating his craft, aiding and supporting others who share his love of both casting & tutoring & most importantly catching Salmon.

An article appeared in the Kirkintilloch Herald on Peter’s 90th birthday on May 5, 2016, which was celebrated with a surprise get-together with family and friends.

Then, son Peter said: “I’m proud of my Dad, his great range of accomplishments and now – most recently – his strength to face and overcome tremendous trauma and pain.

“My sister Margaret-Anne and wife Daiva arranged for roughly 30 of his closest friends to come by our house on Saturday, May 6.

“We had his good friend Andy Toft take him for some lunch and so surprised him when he got back.

“A great day was had and he greeted friends from all over the United Kingdom, Ireland and Europe.”

Peter passed away at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on September 20, surrounded by his family.

A guest book has been set up on the Kirkintilloch Herald online and has attracted tributes from all over the world.

Edward Kerr from Australia posted: “What a good man. I was thinking about Peter a few weeks ago. Memories of gone by days - how time flies. Sad to hear of his passing.”

Peter attended Lairdsland Primary, Townhead and Lenzie Academy where he performed well academically.

After leaving school Peter chose to start a mechanical engineering apprenticeship with Mavor and Coulson in Kirkintilloch.