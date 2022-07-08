TRNSMT: 14 pictures of the huge crowd on day one of Glasgow music festival

Sam Fender, Nile Rodgers + Chic, and local legend Paolo Nutini are among the big acts playing on the main stage today, with The Strokes and Lewis Capaldi headlining over the next couple of days.
Here are 14 pictures of TRNSMT festival goers enjoying day one.
1. TRNSMT - day one
Festival goers watch Ella Henderson perform on the main stage.
Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
2. TRNSMT - day one
Fans watch the Bootleg Beatles perform.
Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
3. TRNSMT - day one
Turning up at Glasgow Green.
Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
4. TRNSMT - day one
Fans arrive on day one.
Photo: Jeff J Mitchell