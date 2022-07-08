Festival goers watch Ella Henderson perform.

TRNSMT: 14 pictures of the huge crowd on day one of Glasgow music festival

Thousands of people have descended on Glasgow Green today (Friday) for day one of TRNSMT.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 8th July 2022, 3:33 pm

Sam Fender, Nile Rodgers + Chic, and local legend Paolo Nutini are among the big acts playing on the main stage today, with The Strokes and Lewis Capaldi headlining over the next couple of days.

Here are 14 pictures of TRNSMT festival goers enjoying day one.

1. TRNSMT - day one

Festival goers watch Ella Henderson perform on the main stage.

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

2. TRNSMT - day one

Fans watch the Bootleg Beatles perform.

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

3. TRNSMT - day one

Turning up at Glasgow Green.

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

4. TRNSMT - day one

Fans arrive on day one.

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

Glasgow GreenSam FenderLewis Capaldi
