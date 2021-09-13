The excited crowd on the first day of the festival.

TRNSMT 2021: 15 best pictures from music festival

Thousands of Glaswegians will have woken up this morning with sore heads, ears and throats after three-days of music at TRNSMT.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 13th September 2021, 10:21 am

The Glasgow Green music festival has finished for another year. Tens of thousands of people turned out to watch the likes of Liam Gallagher, The Courteeners and The Chemical Brothers perform. And the performances lived up to expectations.

Here are 15 of the best pictures from TRNSMT 2021.

1. TRNSMT 2021

Twin Atlantic performed on the second day of the festival.

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

2. TRNSMT 2021

Around 50,000 people were expected to attend the festival.

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

3. TRNSMT 2021

Elijah Hewson of Inhaler.

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

4. TRNSMT 2021

Nathan Evans joined in the fun.

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

