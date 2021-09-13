TRNSMT 2021: 15 best pictures from music festival

The Glasgow Green music festival has finished for another year. Tens of thousands of people turned out to watch the likes of Liam Gallagher, The Courteeners and The Chemical Brothers perform. And the performances lived up to expectations.
Here are 15 of the best pictures from TRNSMT 2021.
1. TRNSMT 2021
Twin Atlantic performed on the second day of the festival.
Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
2. TRNSMT 2021
Around 50,000 people were expected to attend the festival.
Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
3. TRNSMT 2021
Elijah Hewson of Inhaler.
Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
4. TRNSMT 2021
Nathan Evans joined in the fun.
Photo: Jeff J Mitchell