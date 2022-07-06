As fans count down the days until cinch presents TRNSMT Festival, organisers have revealed that there is more to look forward to than the star-studded line-up alone.
This year, fashion lovers can also participate in a weekend of activities from social enterprises ReMode, Rags to Riches and Repair Café Glasgow, with hope that TRNSMT can set the standard for sustainable festival fashion.
Community groups ReMode, Rags to Riches and Repair Café Glasgow are on a mission to tackle throwaway culture, promoting circular business models and ensuring that festival fashion doesn’t cost the earth.
Most Popular
Having participated in COP26 events when the conference visited the city last November, TRNSMT provides another opportunity for them to educate the crowds about reducing their fashion footprint as they work towards achieving net zero emissions in Glasgow.
Over the three-day event, which boasts performances from local legends Paolo Nutini and Lewis Capaldi, fans are encouraged to bring along some of their worse-for-wear garments and give them a new lease of life at the free repair workshops which will run 12-6pm over the three days.
With all sewing equipment provided by the organisations, even complete beginners can learn how to mend holes, replace buttons, and turn their pre-loved outfits into scrunchies for scraping back hair should the Scottish sun make an appearance.
The schedule also includes a clothes swap party for music lovers who are always on the search for new ways of expressing themselves. Dropping two high quality and clean pre-loved pieces to the stall on Friday allows you to pick out all-new attire on the Saturday.
Carolyn Edmondson, volunteer coordinator for ReMode and Volunteer for Repair Cafe, said: "Repair Café Glasgow, Rags to Riches and ReMode are excited to be working collaboratively to bring 3 days of festival fashion activities to TRNSMT 2022. Our common goals of combatting throwaway culture and empowering communities in creative and fun ways make this the ideal pairing for a full-on weekend of inspirational upcycling, mending, and swapping! We all know by now how toxic and damaging the fashion industry is, so come join us and learn how to give your wardrobe a new lease of life – at no cost to you or the planet."