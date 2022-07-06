Music lovers attending TRNSMT 2022 will be able to fix up their festival fashion at free workshops.

As fans count down the days until cinch presents TRNSMT Festival, organisers have revealed that there is more to look forward to than the star-studded line-up alone.

This year, fashion lovers can also participate in a weekend of activities from social enterprises ReMode, Rags to Riches and Repair Café Glasgow, with hope that TRNSMT can set the standard for sustainable festival fashion.

Community groups ReMode, Rags to Riches and Repair Café Glasgow are on a mission to tackle throwaway culture, promoting circular business models and ensuring that festival fashion doesn’t cost the earth.

TRNSMT 2022 is just days away.

Having participated in COP26 events when the conference visited the city last November, TRNSMT provides another opportunity for them to educate the crowds about reducing their fashion footprint as they work towards achieving net zero emissions in Glasgow.

Over the three-day event, which boasts performances from local legends Paolo Nutini and Lewis Capaldi, fans are encouraged to bring along some of their worse-for-wear garments and give them a new lease of life at the free repair workshops which will run 12-6pm over the three days.

With all sewing equipment provided by the organisations, even complete beginners can learn how to mend holes, replace buttons, and turn their pre-loved outfits into scrunchies for scraping back hair should the Scottish sun make an appearance.

The schedule also includes a clothes swap party for music lovers who are always on the search for new ways of expressing themselves. Dropping two high quality and clean pre-loved pieces to the stall on Friday allows you to pick out all-new attire on the Saturday.