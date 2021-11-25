TRNSMT 2022: Sam Fender, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, and more acts announced

Festival organisers have revealed the latest batch of musical acts who will be performing in Glasgow next summer.
Who is playing TRNSMT 2022?
As well as Sam Fender and Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Self Esteem, Griff, The Lathums, Tom Grennan, Ella Henderson, Nina Nesbitt, Brooke Combe, Example, and Maximo Park have been announced.
It has already been announced that Paolo Nutini, The Strokes and Lewis Capaldi will be headlining the three-day festival.
When is TRNSMT 2022?
The festival, which will be hosted at Glasgow Green, will be held on July 8-10.
How do I get tickets for TRNSMT 2022?
As of 10am this morning fans have been able to purchase one and two-day tickets for the festival.
Tickets will go on general release at 10am on Friday.
If you want to buy tickets to TRNSMT, visit the official website.