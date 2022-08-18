Two Doors Down fans shock as Doon Mackichan leaves hit sitcom

Two Doors Down fans have been left reeling as it has been revealed that series favourite Doon Mackichan - a.k.a. Cathy - has left the smash-hit Scottish sitcom.

The BBC announced on Wednesday 17 August that the hugely popular show would be returning later this year for a sixth series, as well as a Christmas special, making reference to all the cast - except Doon.

Shedding light on what fans can expect in new episodes, which have already started filming in Glasgow and at BBC Scotland’s Dumbarton Studios, the BBC said: “Colin (Jonathan Watson) needs his neighbours more than ever this series as his wife Cathy has left him and now lives abroad.”

The popular BBC sitcom Two Doors Down returns to screens for series five - here’s everything you need to know. (Credit: BBC)

Confirming 60-year-old Doon’s departure, BBC Studios Comedy said: “It has been absolutely fantastic to have Doon in the show. She’ll always be part of the Two Doors Down family and we wish her all the best,” reports Chortle .

The statement continued: “Her character Cathy has been a great source of horror, entertainment and laughs for millions of viewers over the years. We await news of what will become of poor Colin.”

Doon gathered a strong fanbase over the years for her portrayal of Cathy and her boozy, vaping and jealous ways - along with her viscous putdown of the other characters.

Fans of the show took to social media to express their shock and disappointment.

Writing on Twitter, one fan said: “Buzzin but no Cathy??? Doon Mackichan is a legend and will be missed.”

Another wrote: “Excited as ever for more episodes, but so gutted Doon Mackichan isn’t returning - every character in this show is an absolute icon, but Cathy is a true one-off, and her absence will definitely be felt within this wonderful ensemble.”

One fan added: “I can’t believe Doon is leaving #TwoDoorsDown Cathy is such an icon! Doon Mackichan has played her so brilliantly well! It won’t be the same without Cathy pestering Beth for a glass of wine every two minutes.”

So far, it’s unclear what Doon’s future plans are. However, one fan joked: “The only logical explanation for Doon Mackichan leaving #TwoDoorsDown is Cathy getting her own spin off about her living it up in Spain single and ready to vape, drink, then mingle! Opening a bar, but everyone else runs it for her. Including a Drag Queen that starts to mimic her.”

Set in the fictional suburban Glasgow street of Latimer Crescent, Two Doors Down first burst onto screens in 2016 and became an instant favourite.

It follows Beth (Arabella Weir) and Eric (Alex Norton) whose peaceful existence is continually interrupted by their inappropriate and rude neighbours who refuse to leave, testing everyone’s friendships to the limit.

The series also stars Elaine C Smith, Joy McAvoy, Graeme Stevely, a.k.a. Grado, Jamie Quinn and Kieran Hodgson. Glasgow stage and TV actress Siobhan Redmond will be joining the cast as a new series regular.