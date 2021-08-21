The event of Muharram marks the first month of the Islamic calendar.

On the first day, the Islamic New year is rejoiced, which is considered a very important month. It holds a much greater significance in the hearts of many Muslims across the globe, an opportunity to honour those who came before, and paved the way for the religion.

Although it marks the first Islamic month, the tenth day of Muharram is also known for being a period of mourning where the Muslim community commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the son of Hazrat Ali and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fourteen centuries ago on the day of Ashura, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, Imam Hussain and his son were martyred by an oppressive ruler in the Battle of Karbala. Although Imam Hussain was slain in the battle, his message of kindness, justice and equality lives on among people who love him.