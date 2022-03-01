Ukraine invasion: University of Glasgow to host vigil for peace on Wednesday

The University of Glasgow is hosting a vigil for peace on Wednesday - and inviting Glaswegians to take part.

The university said that the vigil, which will be held in the chapel, will be open between 2-5pm and open to all who wish to take part.

There will be a reading every half an hour, starting at 2.30pm, and people are welcome to light a candle at any time.

A Maxar satellite image taken on Monday shows a Russian military convoy near Ivankiv to the north of Kyiv, Ukraine (Picture: satellite image ©2022 Maxar Tech/AFP via Getty Images)

Those who cannot attend in person can watch via Zoom.

A post on the University of Glasgow website explains: “In this vigil, we acknowledge the seriousness of the emerging crisis in Ukraine and that this is a distressing time for many in the University.

“We hold in thought and prayer all who are directly affected: those who are hurt, and who are facing or fleeing the conflict, and those whose lives may change forever.

“We remember and grieve for those whose lives have been lost, and their loved ones.