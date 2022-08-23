Union calls for clarity over pay offer, days before Glasgow strikes

More clarity is needed from COSLA over its latest pay proposals according to the GMB as council workers continue to threaten industrial action this week.

The latest offer on the table currently sits at 5 per cent with the Scottish Living Wage increased to £10.50 an hour but the trade union says it needs confirmation on whether or not this proposal comes with the assurance of a “flat rate award”.

As it stands, cleansing workers up and down the country are expected to go on strike from Friday, August 26 until Monday, August 29 and again from Wednesday, September 7 until Saturday, September 10.

GMB members held a protest last week.

Catering, janitorial, support staff and cleaners are also expected to take industrial action in the coming weeks after they too rejected the original pay offer of 2 percent.

GMB Scotland Senior Organiser Keir Greenaway said: “Our members want clarity from COSLA about whether this proposal comes with the assurance of a flat rate award, a key demand of the union pay claim.

“The prospect of the highest paid getting the biggest cash increases in any offer would be unacceptable, let alone one that is still well below inflation.

“Unions will now meet with COSLA officials tomorrow morning, but in the meantime all existing and planned strike action remains on.”

Chris Mitchell, Glasgow GMB convenor for cleansing, added: “We are looking for a flat rate agreement. We are hoping COSLA can agree to this tomorrow then a decision will be made by members to continue or not with industry action.”

Glasgow is just one of 16 local authorities going on two four day strikes this month and next. The upcoming action will affect the cleansing, waste and recycling services.

It comes as COSLA held a special meeting for council leaders last Friday, August 19.

COSLA resources spokesperson, councillor Katie Hagmann, commented: “Following the leaders special meeting on Friday they have mandated me to move forward with our trade union partners on the basis of an offer that raises the overall value to 5 percent and in addition raises the Scottish Local Government Living Wage to £10.50.