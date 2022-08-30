Union rejects new pay offer, with bin strikes in Glasgow set to continue

Bin strikes in Glasgow are set to continue, after unions rejected a new pay offer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unite confirmed that its local government committee rejected local authority body COSLA’s latest offer.

A new offer has been tabled by COSLA, but Unite has criticised it as a ‘waste of precious time’ because it claims the structure of the proposal continues to disproportionately hit the lowest paid.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offer remains a minimum of 5 per cent on average across the local government pay grades with a varying one-off payment - for the lower paid it is estimated to be around £989.

Glasgow’s cleansing staff are going on strike.

Unite further estimates that the offer in total represents for around 85 per cent of the workforce between £1,925 and £2,000.

Unite industrial officer Wendy Dunsmore, said: “Unite has rejected outright the latest pay offer from COSLA. The structure of the offer continues to disproportionately and unfairly effect the lowest paid with the majority of those being women. In real terms it leaves the lowest paid workers no better-off and a significant proportion of the offer does not enhance overtime, allowances or pensions.

“The offer remains unacceptable and it represents a waste of precious time. We understand the gravity of the situation across the country but equally our members are facing the worst cost of living crisis in a generation. Unite’s strike action remains scheduled for next week unless COSLA gets back to us with a credible offer which addresses our primary concerns.”

Strike action involving Unite members is scheduled to end in Glasgow on August 31.