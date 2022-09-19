Cumbernauld Rotary has confirmed that the Wrap Up project is back and that donations of warm coats and jackets for children and adults can be left off at both Tescos in the town and Caulder’s Garden Centre from Saturday, October 1.

Rotary’s Karen Morrison said: “Lots of people have been asking about this after last year. With the cost of living rising to a frightening level it is likely that even more families will need help. Last year locals helped us distribute an amazing total of 1585 items to help others in 2021 – so do please keep us in mind with your unwanted coats again.”