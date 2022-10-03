Vehicle barriers installed in popular Glasgow park to cut back on car journeys

Vehicle barriers have been installed in a Glasgow park.

Glasgow City Council has confirmed that from today (Monday) vehicle barriers will be operational in Pollok Country Park.

The council said that pedestrians and cyclists would be ‘prioritised’, with the barriers helping cut back on ‘unnecessary journeys by car’.

A council statement said: “Pedestrians and Cyclists will be prioritised on Pollok Avenue, with vehicular barriers being operated to prevent unnecessary journeys by car through the park.”

The move has been welcomed by many.

Debbie Allen responded: “Good, I have good memories of the days when you could walk in that park without having to constantly jump to the side and be looking over your shoulder. It’s different for people who are disabled to be able to take their car to a place. Other drivers spoil the park for the walkers.”

David O’Neill added: “About time, I go there to enjoy the landscape and heritage, instead you are choking on the diesel fumes from queues of cars that on other occasions drive so fast it’s becoming dangerous, a positive move.