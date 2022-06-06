Veterans celebrate Platinum Jubilee at Glasgow venue

Veterans have celebrated the Platinum Jubilee at an event in Glasgow.

UK military veterans, along with friends and family members, were joined by staff of the charity Scottish Veterans Residences (SVR) and other guests to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The event was thanks to a generous grant from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Held at SVR-run Bellrock Close in Glasgow, veterans and guests enjoyed live music and a caricaturist for entertainment and were treated to the official Jubilee pudding prepared by one of the charity’s chefs, Nigel Richards-Clark.

The event at Bellrock Close coincided with other Jubilee celebrations at SVR’s residences in Edinburgh and Dundee, supported by a £9,900 grant from the National Lottery Community Fund.