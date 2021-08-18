VIDEO: Celebrities share their favourite things about Glasgow

Weather presenter Judith Ralston and former Rangers player Gordon Smith were among those who talked to GlasgowWorld about the city at the re-opening of Blue Dog last week.
The weather and the people were just some of the things listed.
Celebrities have been sharing their favourite things about Glasgow.
Weather presenter Judith Ralston and former Rangers player Gordon Smith were among those who talked to GlasgowWorld about the city at the re-opening of Blue Dog last week.
The weather and the people were just some of the things listed.