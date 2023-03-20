Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago WATCH: Bruce Willis speaks for the first time since dementia diagnosis
23 minutes ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
46 minutes ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
2 hours ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
2 hours ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week
3 hours ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year

Wagon Wheel: Bishopbriggs line dancers star in new music video

Line dancers from Bishopbriggs have a starring role in a new music video.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 20th Mar 2023, 08:13 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 08:20 GMT

George Bowie and country star Kevin McGuire’s collaboration on a cover of Wagon Wheel was so popular that they decided to make a new video and asked Maggie’s Line dancers from Bishopbriggs’ St Dominique Church to take part.

Filmed at Glasgow’s Grand Ole Opry, the video is sure to be a huge hit with all those who loved the song the pair released at the end of 2022. The country-dance smash which has already had 100,000 streams on Spotify alone and 250,000 on all platforms.

Kevin McGuire and George Bowie have a new video for Wagon Wheel featuring Bishopbriggs line dancers
Kevin McGuire and George Bowie have a new video for Wagon Wheel featuring Bishopbriggs line dancers
Kevin McGuire and George Bowie have a new video for Wagon Wheel featuring Bishopbriggs line dancers
Glasgow