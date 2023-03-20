George Bowie and country star Kevin McGuire’s collaboration on a cover of Wagon Wheel was so popular that they decided to make a new video and asked Maggie’s Line dancers from Bishopbriggs’ St Dominique Church to take part.

Filmed at Glasgow’s Grand Ole Opry, the video is sure to be a huge hit with all those who loved the song the pair released at the end of 2022. The country-dance smash which has already had 100,000 streams on Spotify alone and 250,000 on all platforms.