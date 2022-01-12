Cllr Nathan Wilson at Merryton flats where the lifts have now been fixed.

The replacement of the odd lifts at Merryton, Dalziel, Shields and Grange Towers commenced mid March of last year and the job was expected to be finished by the end of June.

However, significant delays were experienced with the progress of the odd lift replacement project and this has been attributed to the impact of wider supply chain problems in the construction industry, caused by Covid 19.

Scottish Conservative Councillor, Nathan Wilson had repeatedly made representations to the council on the issue and expressed concerns about the delays to the completion of the works to replace the ageing lifts.

And in response to further representations made by Councillor Wilson, the local authority confirmed last week that the odd lifts at each of the four towers are now in place.

The odd lift at Dalziel Tower was made available again for residents in November and the work at Grange Tower was completed shortly afterwards. The replacement lift works in Merryton and Shields reached a successful conclusion before the Christmas Holiday period in December.

The lifts servicing the even numbered properties at the four towers are now being replaced and this programme of works is anticipated to be complete by April 15.

Councillor Wilson said: “It is disappointing that the lifts for the odd numbered properties were unavailable to residents for the majority of the last year when they were only meant to be out of service for a couple of months.

“However, it’s great news that the work has now been safely completed. Given the extremely long delays experienced with the installation of the new lifts for the odd numbered properties, all efforts should be made to avoid a similar scenario with the even lifts”