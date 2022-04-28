Wallace House in Lanark will celebrate Scottish hero

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Architect's vision for Wallace House but the still to be appointed artist will design the finished murals.

Planning permission is currently being sought for the project, with the working title of Wallace House.

Discover Lanark and Lanark Community Development Trust are working together to bring the empty gap site back into use.

The location in Castlegate is believed to be the site of the former town house of the Braidfute family, into which William Wallace married in 1297 when he wed Marion Braidfute.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is known locally as Wallace House and the project aims to tap into that by recreating a ‘room’ within the house – celebrating the town’s connections with the Scottish hero.

The windows, seats, table, bookcases and garden will be created by giant gable end murals, a sword sculpture, timber seats and walls, interpretation panels and a living wall at the rear.

Graeme McLeish, Discover Lanark chairman, said: “We want to acknowledge and explore Wallace’s role in Lanark’s history.

“To bring this rundown site back into use in such a creative and interesting way is very exciting. We were very pleased and grateful to receive funding from the Scotland Loves Local Fund to support this important project.”

Wallace’s role in Lanark’s history is tinged with both romance and bloodshed.

Marion and Wallace married in 1297 but soon after she was murdered on the orders of the English sheriff of Lanark, William Heselrig.

Wallace took bloody revenge on Heselrig before sacking the town. From there, he fled Lanark and his rising gained momentum until its bloody conclusion some years later.

Currently, there is a small plaque at the site which forms part of the ‘In the Footsteps of William Wallace’ heritage trail. However, it is hoped Wallace House will provide more of a focal point.

Sylvia Russell, Lanark Community Development Trust chairwoman, said: “We get a lot of visitors to Lanark asking where they can find out more about William Wallace.

“This project will provide lots of information and interest for visitors of all ages.”

A flagstone at the site entrance will carry a welcome message, inviting visitors across the threshold to explore the ‘house’. Interpretation panels will explain Wallace’s links with the town, with Horrible Histories-style information for younger visitors.

Discover Lanark BID manager Antonia Pompa hopes work will begin in late summer – and even its creation should be interesting.

She explained: “Local architect Peter Magnus helped develop the concept. However, the murals on the gable ends – for which we’ve received consent from the building owners – will be up to the yet to be appointed artist to imagine.

“Watching them bring the murals to life will be interesting in itself. They will, in effect, be the house windows and people will be able to watch them come to life.