The recent spell of incredibly hot weather had an impact on the Biggar Rideout on Sunday.

Cornet Euan Sanderson and Cornet Elect Craig McDonald hoisting the flag on Bizzberry; Euan accompanied by his sister Kirsty.

With festival season in full swing, the horses have had little respite and hard ground caused some injuries; as a result, several had to withdraw.

The final tally of riders was just over 60 which made for a good event; there are fewer riders and delays so it benefits the riders and horses.

A heavy downpour at 9.30am was the extent of the rain – many believed the day to be one of the warmest ever for the Rideout.

Riders get to let loose for their first gallop through the showfield.

The Cornets joined the Gala Day Court at Biggar Kirk for the Sunday service, with Cornet Elect Euan Sanderson and Fleming Queen Elect Mia Leitch delivering the customary readings for Rev Fucella.

At 1pm, ex-Cornet Meikle Jackson was Master of Ceremony at the installation at the Municipal Hall. The Fleming Queen Sash was passed from Kelsie to Mia before last year’s Cornet Michael Allan gave a heartfelt vote of thanks to all who had supported him . Euan, having been presented with the standard and the colours bussed, promised to return the standard ‘unsullied and unstained’.

A commemorative Rosebowl was presented by Mia to Sashing Lady Maisie Jackson. Following the passing of Tommy O’Donnell, Robin Galbraith – Biggar’s first Cornet in 1977 – was Sashed as Honorary President.

The rideout began with the procession being led up the High Street by Biggar Pipe Band, following the usual route to Bizzyberry for the raising of the Saltire and returning to the War memorial where Cornet Euan was able to confirm that the March Boundaries were in order.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Biggar Pipe Band leads the procession back down High Street, as crowds look on.

On Saturday, the town will come together once again for its annual gala day when Fleming Queen elect Mia Leitch will be crowned by Crowning Lady Anne Wilson.

Ahead of that ceremony, the procession promises to be another colourful affair with pupils and local organisations all working hard on their entries.

A stunning panoramic shot which captures the riders heading down to the Clyde, with Tinto in the background.

Those taking part in the ride out head for Wolfclyde.

All eyes were on Euan Sanderson bussing the colours.

Panoramic shot captures Biggar Ride Out participants as they head towards the climb up Bizzyberry.

Galloping across the showfield, these riders show no fear whatsoever on their steeds.

Cornet Euan Sanderson being sashed by Maisie Jackson.