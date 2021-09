Work starts on Monday

Work begins on Monday and will take approximately one week for completion.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place on Battlefield Road between its junctions with Overdale Avenue and Overdale Gardens.

Temporary road traffic management has been agreed with Glasgow City Council and signs will be in place.