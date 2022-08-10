Waste workers in Glasgow set to go on strike again

Glasgow waste workers are set to go on strike again.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unite the union has announced that its members across all waste services in 15 councils across Scotland, including Glasgow, are to walk-out in response to a ‘pitiful’ two per cent local government pay offer.

The days of strike action will begin on August 24 and end on August 31.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is estimated that around 1500 Unite members across 15 councils will join their colleagues in City of Edinburgh Cleansing and participate in the second wave of strike action.

Glasgow's bins were overflowing as a result of previous strike action (Photo: John Devlin).

The second wave of strike dates to hit all waste services in councils forms the next phase of a coordinated campaign to persuade the Scottish Government and COSLA to make a ‘decent’ pay offer.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members play a crucial role in keeping Scotland’s bins emptied and streets clean and they have had enough of the procrastination between COSLA and the Scottish Government that has led us to where we are now. Our members across all councils will receive the union’s complete support until this dispute is resolved and a fair pay offer secured. Unite will always defends the jobs, pay and conditions of its members.”