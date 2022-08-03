Watch: behind-the-scenes footage from shelved Batgirl film shot in Glasgow

See behind the scenes footage from the now-shelved Batgirl film.

Warner Bros has shelved the £70m movie, meaning it won’t be appearing on big screen or on streaming services.

The film was the first major flick to be filmed entirely in Glasgow, with shooting taking place around the city, including at the old Botanic Gardens train station.

Leslie Grace was set to star as the titular character, with J K Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner Gordon and Michael Keaton making his long-awaited return as Batman.

Leslie Grace as Batgirl (Photo: Warner Bros)

Brendan Fraser would have appeared as the film’s main villain, Firefly.

Parts of Glasgow were closed down during filming, with some arguing that the city should receive compensation for the disruption caused to residents and businesses.