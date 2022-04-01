Glaswegians are being hit in the pocket, with rising energy bills, taxes and fuel prices just part of the cost of living crisis.

Knowing where to turn to get reliable financial advice and support, as well as affordable loans, is just part of the problem.

Thankfully, there are organisations out there that do just that.

A raft of price hikes will come into force from April (Composite: Kim Mogg / JPIMedia)

If you need to borrow money, a community lender might be the best option as they are not there to make a profit, and are a safer alternative to high cost lenders.

Credit Unions or Community Development Finance Institutions (CDFI) are community lenders and as well as providing affordable loans, they can offer you financial support and advice to help you keep on track of your finances.