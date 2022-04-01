Knowing where to turn to get reliable financial advice and support, as well as affordable loans, is just part of the problem.
Thankfully, there are organisations out there that do just that.
If you need to borrow money, a community lender might be the best option as they are not there to make a profit, and are a safer alternative to high cost lenders.
Credit Unions or Community Development Finance Institutions (CDFI) are community lenders and as well as providing affordable loans, they can offer you financial support and advice to help you keep on track of your finances.
We spoke to Scotcash - one such community lender - to talk money saving tips. Watch the video above for the full interview.