The Scottish Fiddle Orchestra performed a pop-up show at Glasgow Central train station on Thursday, ahead of an August gig in the city.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Fiddle Orchestra will return to the stage for a concert in Glasgow this summer.

The group will be performing at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Saturday, August 20, at 7.30pm.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With family-friendly fun at the heart of every event, The Scottish Fiddle Orchestra will perform marches, strathspeys, jigs and reels, for two unforgettable nights of entertainment this summer.

Hundreds of guests will come together to see the Scottish Fiddle Orchestra perform a lively evening of traditional music in Glasgow, with conductor Blair Parham at the helm. The Scottish Fiddle Orchestra have been tradition bearers for Scottish music for more than 40 years and these performances will feature the full orchestra with soloists and a pipe band.

The Scottish Fiddle Orchestra at Glasgow Central.

People of all ages can enjoy infectious jigs and reels and poignant slow airs, alongside a beautiful selection of well-known songs at the seated gig.

Bob Diament, chairman of Scottish Fiddle Orchestra, said: “We are delighted to be able to return to the Edinburgh and Glasgow stages this summer. Our musicians thrive when they can experience the energy of a live audience and the people who attend our shows are always so enthusiastic and engaged. We know so many people have missed coming together to watch us perform and so we can’t wait to play these two special concerts for audiences old and new this summer.”

Run solely by volunteers, The Scottish Fiddle Orchestra is a charity that is fully self-supported. The orchestra makes donations to other musical-related charities, partner pipe bands, medical charities and the RNLI. This year they have donated to Drake Music Scotland, Gig Buddies, Sistema Scotland and The Gaiety Theatre Ayr.

Tickets are priced between £5 - £25 and are on sale now HERE.