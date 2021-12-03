Watch: Glasgow school cleaners rally in George Square in fight for equal pay

Secondary school cleaners and janitors have rallied in George Square, in a fight for equal pay.

The staff were urging Glasgow City Council to support them in their fight for pay and conditions parity with directly employed local government workers.

The union members are asking management at services giant AMEY to match the value of the recent offer made to staff who work under the umbrella of COSLA.

Hundreds of cleaners and janitorial staff who serve Glasgow’s 30 local authority secondary schools, many of whom currently receive hourly minimums of just £9.31 and £10.05 respectively, previously voted by over 95 per cent in favour of strike action.