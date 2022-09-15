Watch: mystery ‘fireball’ seen flying over Glasgow last night
A mystery ‘fireball’ was spotted passing over Glasgow and western Scotland last night.
Hundreds of people took to social media to share videos and pictures of the mystery ‘fireball’.
James Shampoo Williams on Twitter, who lives in the Southside, posted his video.
He posted: “Anyone in Glasgow just see this??? Was all different colours like a firework but silent? Maybe part of a meteor?”
Other people in Glasgow and the surrounding areas, including Paisley and Johnstone, posted their videos of the mystery event.
The Latest In Space Twitter page described it as a ‘large meteor spotted burning up over Scotland’.
The UK Meteor Network added: “So far we have received 35 public reports about a fireball spotted at 21:00 and a couple of our cameras caught it.”