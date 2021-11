US President Joe Biden arrived in Glasgow this afternoon for the COP26 climate summit.

Biden - one of a number of world leaders at the summit - arrived at Edinburgh Airport on Air Force One this morning.

His motorcade, including his special limousine, The Beast, then took the M8 to get from the capital to Glasgow.